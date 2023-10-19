Collagen-Infused Water Market Advances At 3.9% CAGR To Hit US$ 85.62 Million By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) As per Fact's latest industry analysis, the global collagen-infused water market stands at US$ 58.40 million in 2023. Expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% , worldwide sales of collagen-infused water are projected to reach US$ 85.62 million by 2033-end.

Collagen is a protein that is naturally present in the body and is an important part of our skin, hair, nails, and connective tissues. Collagen-infused water is a particular kind of beverage that contains collagen and is created by adding collagen peptides, which are hydrolyzed forms of collagen, to water.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The market in Germany is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for ready-to-drink collagen-infused water packs/bottles is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% over the next 10 years.

Sales of collagen-infused water in the United States are expected to reach US$ 16.01 by 2033-end. The Chinese market for collagen-infused water is valued at US$ 12.7 million in 2023.

“Women are considered to be key consumer s of collagen-infused water due to their high preference s for effective health care and skincare products” , says a Fact analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Several market players are investing in research and development to create innovative collagen-infused water products. This includes the development of different flavors, packaging formats, and formulations to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Such innovations are boosting the collagen-infused water market size.



Flow collagen-infused water is a remarkable beverage that combines the benefits of hydration with the power of collagen. Crafted with care, Flow collagen-infused water was developed to provide a refreshing and functional drink that nourishes the body and comes in eco-friendly packaging. Coco Luxe takes the concept of coconut water beverages to a whole new level by infusing them with a variety of flavors, not just for taste but also for their functional benefits. One of Coco Luxe's standout products is their Glow Pure collagen-infused coconut water with Açaí. This remarkable ultra-collagen drink is carefully crafted using clean, high-quality ingredients. At its core is single-origin coconut water sourced from a sustainable factory in Vietnam, ensuring a pure and refreshing base.

Key Companies Profiled:



LAC Taut®

Vital Proteins

Rejuvenated

Circle Bev

Voss

Flow Water Inc

BlueTriton Brands

BDF Natural Ingredients

Jèn

INLIFE Healthcare

Onelife

Natures Island

Shiseido's The Collagen

Amore Pacific Corporation

Sappe

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Rousselot Inc. Evonik Industries AG

Key Segments of Collagen-infused Water Industry Research

· By Product Type :



Ready-to-Drink Packs/Bottles Premix Powders

· By Demographic :



Women

Men Kids

· By Sales Channel :



Offline



Pharmacies



Modern Trade Channels



Convenience/Neighbourhood Stores



Specialty Stores

Others

Online



Third-party/e-Commerce Websites Company/Brand Websites

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

