US alleviates restrictions on Venezuela's oil following election agreement

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department made an announcement regarding the partial relaxation of sanctions on Venezuela's oil, gas, as well as gold sectors. This decision comes in response to the resumption of discussions between the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition, which took place in Barbados.



The move by Leader Joe Biden's administration is a reaction to a political accord signed between envoys of President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition, which has received support from the United States, with the aim of organizing elections in 2024.



“In response to the signing of an electoral roadmap agreement between Venezuela’s Unitary Platform and representatives of Maduro, and in support of the Venezuelan people, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today issued 4 General Licenses suspending select sanctions,” a Treasury Department statement said.



The Treasury Department has issued a noteworthy six-month license that grants authorization to Venezuela, an OPEC member country subjected to sanctions since 2019, to engage in the production and export of oil to international markets. Additionally, a separate license has been issued to facilitate transactions involving the national gold mining company Minerven.



This licensing arrangement will see an extension if the Maduro government upholds its obligations regarding electoral assurances, including the removal of restrictions that have hitherto prevented key opponents of President Maduro from participating in elections.



“Treasury is prepared to amend or revoke authorizations at any time, should representatives of Maduro fail to follow through on their commitments,” the statement added.



The US declared that other sanctions stay in effect "and we will continue to hold bad actors accountable. We stand with the Venezuelan people and support Venezuelan democracy.”

MENAFN19102023000045015839ID1107268172