Envoy To Bosnia And Herzegovina Presents Credentials

Sarajevo: Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Mirsad Pesic received a copy of the credentials of H E Mishal bin Ali Al Attiyah as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

