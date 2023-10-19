Qatar Attends Meeting On GCC Joint Action Decisions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Qatar participated in the 24th meeting of the ministerial committee in charge of following up on the implementation of joint action decisions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held yesterday via videoconference.
Cabinet Secretary-General H E Hamad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi chaired Qatar's delegation at the meeting.
MENAFN19102023000063011010ID1107268170
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.