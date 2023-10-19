Arab Social Development Forum Postponed

Doha: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) announced that the Arab Multidimensional Social Development Forum, and the Second Arab Productive Families Exhibition accompanying the forum, has been postponed to January. The forum and accompanying exhibition were scheduled to be held in Doha on October 22-26.

