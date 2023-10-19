Department Of Zakat Affairs Disbursed Qr174m Assistance In 2022

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Department of Zakat Affairs of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs provided eligible families in Qatar in 2022 aid amounting to QR174m, distributed in accordance with controls, Sharia funds, and approved mechanisms.

At the conclusion of the 5th joint training forum for the Zakat agencies in GCC states held in Doha, Director of the Department of Zakat Affairs, Saad Omran Al Kuwari told QNA that the Zakat Affairs Department provided aid worth more than QR24m in September alone.

He said that the money was distributed to well-known Zakat funds and to those working in the Zakat sector, pointing out that there are 30,000 Qatari and non-Qatari family cases registered in the Department's database.

Under the patronage of Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanem, the forum was organised by the Department of Zakat Affairs in cooperation with the GCC Secretariat General.

Head of the Zakat Services Division of the Zakat Affairs Department, and chairperson of the forum's organising committee Mohamed Jaber Al Baridi said that 26 trainees from GCC member Zakat agencies took part in the forum.

Director-General of the Insan Charity Association in Kuwait, Dr. Mubarak Salem Al Azmi delivered lectures at the forum.