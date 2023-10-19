Expo Doha To Feature 'Hosh Al Bayt' Musical Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The public is set to witness tonight a captivating musical performance that celebrates Qatar's rich history and cultural identity, known as“Hosh Al Bayt at the Expo 2023 Doha.

Located at the Cultural Arena within the Cultural Zone, the event is scheduled to run from 8pm to 9pm. According to information available on Expo's official website, the musical performance showcases pivotal moments in Qatar's history, providing a vivid glimpse into the Qatari way of life.

This event is open to the public and offers additional opportunities to enjoy the performance on October 21, 26, and 27.

It's worth noting that“Hosh Al Bayt” made its debut last November when it was held at Darb Al Saii.

Furthermore, a daily theatrical play is being presented at the Family Amphitheatre within the Family Zone until October 31. Titled“Seed of Hope Show,” this children's theatrical play follows a young hero on a quest to discover the last surviving plant seed, symbolising hope for a better environment. Showtimes for this play are at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

For those interested in exploring Qatari and international street games, a special event is ongoing at Enńat Expo within the Cultural Zone, and it will continue throughout the month. These traditional games from various countries entertain and reflect a strong sense of community and tradition, fostering family and community bonds. The event is open to the public, with onsite registration required.

In the environmental education and fun, Eco workshops and a Green Playground are available all day at the Expo School within the Family Zone, running until October 31. Visitors, both children and adults, can engage in activities that promote taking care of the planet as an integral part of everyday life.

Also at Enńat Expo, several activities are taking place, including the“Eco Challenge 7-15,” designed for participants aged 7 to 15, where they can test their skills and problem-solving abilities. There's also“Sand Meet 0-6,” offering fun for children under 7 as they play in the sand and mud, make new friends, and connect with the environment. Additionally,“Sports in Nature” combines teamwork and athletics to celebrate the environment and make new friends. These events will continue until October 31.

For those with a penchant for vintage movies and music, the“Oldies Films Ladies Night” featuring“Malawal” old-time movies and music is scheduled to take place also at Enńat Expo on October 25, from 7pm to 8:30 pm.

For a comprehensive list of events and shows taking place during Expo 2023, visitors can refer to the official website at gov .