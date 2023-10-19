QNA Director-General Meets Bosnia And Herzegovina Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi (right) met Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qatar H E Samir Halilovic yesterday.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation in the field of media.
