Pleasant Autumn Weather To Prevail Throughout Weekend, With Slight Temperature Changes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Jordan on Thursday will experience pleasant autumn weather, characterized by mild temperatures in most regions. Meanwhile, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are forecast to enjoy milder conditions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, low-lying clouds will make an appearance in some areas, with a possibility of light and sporadic rain showers in the northern parts of the country. Winds will be predominantly moderate, originating from the northwest but occasionally gaining strength.Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Friday, aligning with the general seasonal averages for this time of the year. The weather will continue to be moderate in terms of temperature, with some low-lying clouds anticipated in the northern regions of the country. Wind conditions are expected to remain moderate and coming from the northwest.Saturday will witness a further marginal increase in temperatures, while the overall weather will remain moderate in most regions. Conversely, it will be relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Today's peak temperatures will be between 25 and 23 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 15 or 13C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 31C and lows of 21C.