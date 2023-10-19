Evonsys At SIBOS Toronto 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MTCC, Toronto, September 2023 - Sibos, the prestigious annual event hosted by Swift for the financial industry, returned to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) for the third time from September 18-21, 2023. This global gathering brought together over 8,000 thought leaders, decision-makers, and experts from the financial sector to discuss and tackle critical challenges facing the industry.



Under the theme "Collaborative Finance in a Fragmented World," Sibos 2023 explored topics such as ESG, cross-border payments, post-trade data, digital currencies, AI, and strategies for managing risks amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The event featured distinguished speakers, including the opening keynote by Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and CEO of Bank of America, and a session on leadership by Dave McKay, President & CEO at RBC.



Sibos 2023 left a lasting legacy in Toronto by challenging attendees and exhibitors to take the Sibos Sustainability Pledge. This commitment involves using eco-friendly materials and ensuring diversity within event teams for exhibitors.



Several members of the EvonSys executive team had the privilege of participating in Sibos Toronto 2023. They engaged with clients, participated in meaningful discussions, and further strengthened valuable business relationships. The vibrant atmosphere of Toronto added an extra layer of enjoyment to their trip, making it a memorable experience for all involved.



EvonSys looks forward to continued collaborations and opportunities for innovation in the dynamic financial industry.



About EvonSys:

EvonSys empowers global leaders, including multinational banks, automakers, insurers, retailers, and governments, to enhance operations, minimize risks, and optimize workforce management using the potential of low-code technology.

