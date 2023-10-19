Four Sage Salon Stylists Named Finalists At Behind The Chair's One Shot Hair Awards

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 18, 2023 12:53 am - Four stylists from Sage Salon, were recently named finalists for the eighth annual One Shot Hair awards put on by Behind the Chair an international community of salon professionals.

Austin, TX and Franklin, MA, October 17, 2023 -- Four stylists from Sage Salon, the premier hair and beauty treatment salon in Franklin, Mass., were recently named finalists for the eighth annual One Shot Hair awards put on by Behind the Chair ( an international community of salon professionals devoted to the education and promotion of the industry.

The four stylists-Steph Brown of Bellingham, MA, Taylor Godfrey of Franklin, MA, Christa Rice of Millis, MA, and Natalie Salcedo of Marlborough, MA-were recognized at the annual One Shot Hair awards ceremony held in Austin, Texas.

“The One Shot Hair awards are like the Academy Awards for the hair and beauty industry and these four stylists certainly have become stars well beyond our salon,” said Jill Godfrey, owner of Sage Salon, which is located at 648 Old West Central Street in Franklin.“There were thousands of entries from all over the world-more than 120 countries represented--for this year's One Shot from all over the world. So, to be named a finalist is a major accomplishment and I'm so happy for each of them.”

Brown, a stylist with 13 years' experience, was a Top 25 finalist for Reds and has been nominated 14 times over the past three years. She shares her work on Instagram @vividsandbalyage.

Rice, a makeup specialist for the past five years, was a top 5 finalist in this year's One Shot. She's been nominated for special effects makeup four times and made the top 50, one top 25 and one top 5 finalist. She shares her work on Instagram @christaricemakeup.

With 10 years in the beauty industry, Natalie has entered One Shot Hair the past two years and was nominated for top 5 in 2023. She's also been invited to join the BehindTheChair team. She shares her work on Instagram (Natalie-@nattythestylist).

DellaTorre, a graduate of Tri-County High School and six-year industry veteran, was nominated for seven top 100s (Blondes, Color Video, Cut Video, Styling Video, Educational Post, Balayage, Funny video) and three top 25s (Color Video, Educational Post, Funny Video. She shares her work on Instagram @taylordidmyhair.

In addition to being recognized at the awards ceremony, each finalist received a complimentary ticket for the three-day educational event (worth $495), free merchandise from sponsors (valued at more than $1,000).

“The One Shot awards and Behindthechair demonstrate how the hair salon industry has evolved since I began more than 40 years ago,” said Jill Godfrey.“Back then, you got your customers through word-of-mouth. Today, social media is a huge factor. Many of our stylists have their own followings. It's not unusual for them to go out in public and be recognized and asked to have their picture taken.”

Adds Jill,“Thankfully, we have a whole team of celebrity stylists at Sage Salon.”

Sage Salon offers a wide range of beauty services, including: hair styling, makeup, nails (list). Appointments can be made online at or by calling 508-528-5008. Hours for Sage Salon are as follows: Monday, 10am-6pm; Tuesday-Thursday, 9am-8pm; Friday, 9am-6pm; Saturday, 9am-4pm; and Sunday, 10am-4pm).