NBPE Announces September 2023 NAV Estimate

19 October 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 30 September 2023 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV per share of $27.15 (£22.24), a decline of 2.8% during the month

Monthly NAV decline driven by changes in value of quoted holdings and negative foreign exchange adjustments in NBPE's non-USD investments

Realisation activity continues with the announced full sale of Melissa & Doug (fka undisclosed branded toy company) bringing total year to date announced cash proceeds to $148 million1

Full or partial sales year to date have achieved a 2.0x gross multiple of capital and were at a 13% uplift to the value three quarters prior to the announced transaction2; $15 million realised from quoted holdings year to date, which are now 9% of the portfolio fair value $283 million of available liquidity at 30 September 2023





As of 30 September 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised (1.1%)

3.1%

3.1% 50.0%

14.5% 73.6%

11.7% 204.1%

11.8% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 11.6%

22.6%

22.6% 28.1%

8.6% 45.6%

7.8% 133.3%

8.8% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 3.6%

7.3%

7.3% 85.1%

22.8% 71.3%

11.4% 329.7%

15.7% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 4.5%

13.8%

13.8% 39.8%

11.8% 19.7%

3.7% 71.8%

5.6%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 30 September 2023

NAV performance during the month driven by:



2.3% NAV decrease ($30 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 9% of portfolio fair value)

0.4% NAV decrease ($6 million) from negative FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate 0.1% NAV decrease ($1 million) attributable to expense accruals and offset by changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2023



2023 year to date announced cash proceeds of $148 milllion3

– Full sales of Accedian, FV Hospital, Boa Vista, and Melissa & Doug (fka undisclosed branded toy company) as well as further liquidity from the partial sale of Petsmart and full and partial sales of public stock in Vertiv, Concord, Holley, Solarwinds and N-able

$20m of investment year to date through 30 September 2023

Including $13m follow-ons investments in Solenis and Renaissance Learning to support transformative M&A

Significant available liquidity at 30 September 2023





$210 million undrawn credit line and $73 million of cash / liquid investments In addition, $78 million of distributions expected to be received over the coming months from announced realisations

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 30 September 2023 was based on the following information:

12% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2023







9% in public securities 3% in private direct investments

88% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2023







87% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments