Verona Pharma To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Provide Corporate Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, November 2, 2023 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. GMT to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.



To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and ask to join the Verona Pharma call:



+1-833-816-1396 for callers in the United States +1-412-317-0489 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company's website, , and the audio replay will be available for 90 days.