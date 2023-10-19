Plex Medical And Saint James Hospital Group Join Forces For“Hospital At Home” Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SLIEMA, MALTA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a world evolving at a rapid pace, where technology and connectivity redefine daily life, healthcare is amidst its digital revolution. Plex Medical , a startup developing cutting-edge medical technology, is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare in the digital era by announcing that is forming a strategic partnership with Saint James Hospital Group , Malta's leading private healthcare provider with an ever-growing international presence. With this new collaboration, Mr Jean Claude Muscat, CEO Saint James Hospital Group Operations, will be joining Plex Medical's board of directors.At its core, this partnership's goal is ambitious – to introduce AI technology into healthcare diagnostics and patient wellness. The focus will be to make healthcare more accessible and convenient, whether in traditional hospital settings or the comfort of the patient's home.A Digital Health System Takes ShapeOne of the most promising aspects of this partnership is the development of a comprehensive digital health ecosystem, designed to be easy enough to be used by a patient, yet accurate enough for medical grade monitoring and therapy delivery. This system seamlessly integrates AI technology, enabling real-time monitoring and personalized healthcare solutions.At the heart of this system lies the "Plex Ring " developed by Plex Medical, a medical-grade smart ring. The Plex Ring brings vital sign monitoring and therapy directly to patients' fingertips, enabling a direct integration within Plex's software system. This novel technology ensures a streamlined and hassle-free patient experience, providing unmatched convenience and peace of mind.Mr. Jean Claude Muscat, expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal partnership: "Saint James Hospital Group is focusing on providing 24/7 monitored care to elderly people thus enabling them to enjoy the advantages of staying at home without the need to seek expensive and stressful medical care in healthcare facilities. Furthermore we envisage that this technology will be rolled out to our patients of all ages in the coming months thus enhancing the patient healthcare experience and overall quality of care. Our collaboration with Plex Medical is a critical step toward achieving the primary objective which is that of monitoring patients parameters in order to intervene in a timely manner before costly and stressful medical intervention may be required. Together, we can deliver state-of-the-art technologies and more accessible digital healthcare services."Dr. Adrian Attard Trevisan, Founder and Managing Director of Plex Medical, highlights the significance of this agreement : "Plex Medical is devoted to enhancing healthcare accessibility and personalization. Through our collaboration with Saint James Hospital Group, we will leverage our expertise and technology to provide more effective monitoring and treatment to patients in the comfort of their homes."About Plex Medical:Plex Medical is a medical technology startup dedicated to enhancing healthcare solutions and developing medical devices. It specializes in telemonitoring and hospital-at-home services, empowering both patients and medical professionals.About Saint James Hospital Group:Saint James Hospital Group is the leading name in private healthcare in Malta with over 25 years of experience and a commitment to delivering high quality patient care. The Group has earned itself a reputation for excellence and innovation, backed by the latest state-of-the-art, modern technology and staffed by highly qualified professional personnel.For more information about Plex Medical and Saint James Hospital Group, please visit:Plex Medical via and Saint James Hospital Group via

