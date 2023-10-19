US State Department official quits over Biden's management of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, a high-ranking official from the US State Department tendered his resignation, citing concerns over President Joe Biden's management of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.



Josh Paul, who had dedicated over 11 years to overseeing arms transfers within the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, officially announced his retirement in a comprehensive two-page letter explaining the motivations behind his decision to step down.



"I am leaving today because I believe that in our current course with regards to the continued - indeed, expanded and expedited - provision of lethal arms to Israel - I have reached the end of that bargain," Paul declared, quoting the Biden government’s backing of Israel in its retaliation to the Hamas raid on October 7.



"Let me be clear: Hamas' attack on Israel was not just a monstrosity; it was a monstrosity of monstrosities," Paul added. "But I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response, and the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and Palestinian people - and is not in the long term American interest."



"Blind support for one side is destructive in the long term to the interests of the people on both sides."



In his address delivered in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, President Biden clearly expressed his unwavering backing for Israel.



"You're not alone. You are not alone," declared the US leader. "As long as the United States stands, and we will stand forever, we will not let you ever be alone. I know the recent terrorist assault on the people of this nation has left a deep, deep wound."



"We will not stand by and do nothing again," Biden further stated. "Not today, not tomorrow, not ever."



In his formal resignation statement, Paul conveyed his earnest wish for the safeguarding of innocent individuals, encompassing both Israelis and Palestinians.



"The murder of civilians is an enemy to that desire - whether by terrorists as they dance at a rave, or by terrorists as they harvest their olive grove," he stated. "The kidnapping of children is an enemy to that desire - whether taken at gunpoint from their kibbutz or taken at gunpoint from their village."

