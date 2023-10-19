Kyrgyzstan's Imports Of Oil Products Shrink

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 19. Kyrgyzstan saw a 33-percent decrease in oil product imports from January through August 2023, with a total of 347,072 tons, as opposed to the 517,639 tons recorded in the same period of 2022, Trend reports. The value of these imports, based on data from the country's National Statistical Committee, amounted to $267.386 million, which is a 29-percent year-on-year decrease ($373.659 million from January through August 2022). During the period under review, the main exporters of oil products to Kyrgyzstan were:

Country Volume Value Russia 303,358 tons $221.246 million Kazakhstan 28,153 tons $15.195 million Uzbekistan 4,770 tons $3.703 million Belarus 3,616 tons $3.432 million Belgium 1,675 tons $6.023 million Türkiye 1,169 tons $4.207 million Belarus 1,020 tons $1.993 million

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $9.407 billion from January through August 2023, which is an increase of 27.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Exports amounted to $1.85 billion, increasing 46.7 percent year-on-year. Imports reached $7.556 billion, growing by 23.3 percent compared to the same months in 2022.

In the structure of the trade turnover, exports accounted for 19.7 percent, while imports made up 80.3 percent.