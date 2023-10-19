Kyrgyzstan's Imports Of Oil Products Shrink

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 19. Kyrgyzstan saw
a 33-percent decrease in oil product imports from January through
August 2023, with a total of 347,072 tons, as opposed to the
517,639 tons recorded in the same period of 2022, Trend reports.
The value of these imports, based on data from the country's
National Statistical Committee, amounted to $267.386 million, which
is a 29-percent year-on-year decrease ($373.659 million from
January through August 2022).
During the period under review, the main exporters of oil
products to Kyrgyzstan were:
|
Country
|
Volume
|
Value
|
Russia
|
303,358 tons
|
$221.246 million
|
Kazakhstan
|
28,153 tons
|
$15.195 million
|
Uzbekistan
|
4,770 tons
|
$3.703 million
|
Belarus
|
3,616 tons
|
$3.432 million
|
Belgium
|
1,675 tons
|
$6.023 million
|
Türkiye
|
1,169 tons
|
$4.207 million
|
Belarus
|
1,020 tons
|
$1.993 million
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $9.407 billion from
January through August 2023, which is an increase of 27.3 percent
compared to the same period in 2022.
Exports amounted to $1.85 billion, increasing 46.7 percent
year-on-year. Imports reached $7.556 billion, growing by 23.3
percent compared to the same months in 2022.
In the structure of the trade turnover, exports accounted for
19.7 percent, while imports made up 80.3 percent.
