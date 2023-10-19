Uzbekistan - Key Country For Entering Central Asian Market Škoda Group (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A recent contract between Uzbekistan Railways and Škoda Group allows for charting a course towards the strategic market of Central Asian and Caucasian countries, a source at Škoda Group told Trend .

"The achievement of signing this contract confirms our commitment to meeting customer expectations in Uzbekistan. We extend our gratitude to our valued client, Uzbekistan Railways, and the competent authorities of the Republic of Uzbekistan for entrusting us with this important project," the source said.

The company stressed that this project opens endless opportunities for Škoda to enter the automotive markets of Central Asian and Caucasian countries.

"Our foray into this region promises to modernize public transportation, and we are confident that our dedication to passenger satisfaction will unlock new opportunities in the region. The cities in this dynamically developing region are not only seeking passenger trains but also other green modes of transportation, including metro systems, trams, and trolleybuses, and we will aim to deliver our vehicles across all these domains, maintaining the highest standards in quality and innovation," the company representative stated.

A Škoda representative also noted that the company aims to localize a part of the production, as a portion of vehicle assembly will take place directly in Uzbekistan.

"The localization of a significant portion of the train manufacturing process means involving the expertise and craftsmanship of local specialists, which will allow for the creation of new jobs in the country," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Railways and the Czech Škoda Group automobile company signed a contract for the supply of 30 electric trains worth 320 million euros earlier this month.

The production of four-car trains for the broad-gauge railway will begin in 2024. The cars will be partially low-floor and equipped with Wi-Fi, as well as with indoor and outdoor video surveillance systems.

Moreover, a number of documents, including a Memorandum of Understanding between the chambers of commerce of the nations, were signed within the framework of the Czech-Uzbek business forum on October 11 in the Czech Republic's Prague.

The signed document is aimed at developing and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries.