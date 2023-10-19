Uzbekistan - Key Country For Entering Central Asian Market Škoda Group (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A recent contract
between Uzbekistan Railways and Škoda Group allows for charting a
course towards the strategic market of Central Asian and Caucasian
countries, a source at Škoda Group told Trend .
"The achievement of signing this contract confirms our
commitment to meeting customer expectations in Uzbekistan. We
extend our gratitude to our valued client, Uzbekistan Railways, and
the competent authorities of the Republic of Uzbekistan for
entrusting us with this important project," the source said.
The company stressed that this project opens endless
opportunities for Škoda to enter the automotive markets of Central
Asian and Caucasian countries.
"Our foray into this region promises to modernize public
transportation, and we are confident that our dedication to
passenger satisfaction will unlock new opportunities in the region.
The cities in this dynamically developing region are not only
seeking passenger trains but also other green modes of
transportation, including metro systems, trams, and trolleybuses,
and we will aim to deliver our vehicles across all these domains,
maintaining the highest standards in quality and innovation," the
company representative stated.
A Škoda representative also noted that the company aims to
localize a part of the production, as a portion of vehicle assembly
will take place directly in Uzbekistan.
"The localization of a significant portion of the train
manufacturing process means involving the expertise and
craftsmanship of local specialists, which will allow for the
creation of new jobs in the country," the source concluded.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Railways and the Czech Škoda Group
automobile company signed a contract for the supply of 30 electric
trains worth 320 million euros earlier this month.
The production of four-car trains for the broad-gauge railway
will begin in 2024. The cars will be partially low-floor and
equipped with Wi-Fi, as well as with indoor and outdoor video
surveillance systems.
Moreover, a number of documents, including a Memorandum of
Understanding between the chambers of commerce of the nations, were
signed within the framework of the Czech-Uzbek business forum on
October 11 in the Czech Republic's Prague.
The signed document is aimed at developing and strengthening
mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107268114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.