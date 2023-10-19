Azerbaijani Mugan Bank's License Annulled


10/19/2023 2:14:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijani Mugan Bank's license has been annulled, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107268112

