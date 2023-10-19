Azerbaijani PM Meets With Chairman Of Türkiye's Supreme Court

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Prime
Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov met with a
delegation headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Türkiye
Mehmet Akarca, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .
During the meeting, it was noted with satisfaction that the
all-round successful development of ties of brotherhood and
alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
The Prime Minister noted that this year is especially
significant for both countries, as this year is the 100th
anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani
people, Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the formation of
the Republic of Türkiye. The importance of the participation of the
chairman of the Supreme Court of Türkiye in the forthcoming
international conference in Azerbaijan's Shusha dedicated to the
100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev and in the founding
session of the Conference of Supreme Courts of Turkic States was
emphasized.
It was noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, developing
comprehensively at the present stage under the leadership of
leaders of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip
Erdogan, have reached the peak of strategic partnership and
alliance.
The sides expressed confidence that the visit of the Turkish
President to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic last month will
make an important contribution to the further rapid development of
relations between the brotherly countries in all spheres. In this
regard, importance was attached to the participation of the heads
of state in the ceremony of laying the foundation of the
Igdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, as well as the importance of the
Protocol of Intentions on the Kars-Nakhchivan railroad project
signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the Cooperation Agreement
on the construction of residential houses, elementary schools,
kindergartens, and cultural centers in the Turkish province of
Kahramanmarash.
Assessing the effective implementation of the decisions taken at
the meetings of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Strategic Cooperation
Council and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission as an important
factor, Asadov said it was encouraging that the mutual trade
turnover had reached a record high of 42 percent in the first nine
months of the current year.
The sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development
of relations between the judicial-legal systems of Azerbaijan and
Türkiye.
The sides agreed that continuation of cooperation between
judicial-legal bodies, both in bilateral format and within
international organizations, as well as regular exchange of
experience, would be useful for both countries.
The meeting also discussed the prospects of expanding
cooperation in the fields of investment, energy, transportation,
transit, and many other areas.
