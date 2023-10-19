Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The price for
Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of
Augusta on October 18 increased by $1.58 and amounted to $95.86 per
barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas
market.
The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis in the Turkish port of
Ceyhan increased by $1.59 to $93.91 per barrel.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled
$80.29 per barrel, up by $1.77 as compared to the previous
price.
The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North
Sea, rose by $1.3 compared to the previous price and made up $93.06
per barrel on October 18.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on October 19.
