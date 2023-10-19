War Update: Ukrainian Soldiers On Defense In East, South, Pursuing Offensive In Two Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces remain on the defensive in the east and south of Ukraine, while an offensive operation is ongoing in the Melitopol direction and assault efforts – on the Bakhmut axis.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, nearly 80 combat clashes occurred. In total, the enemy has launched 15 missile strikes and 79 air strikes, as well as 61 attacks involving MLR systems, targeting Ukrainian military positions and populated areas. Civilian casualties were reported. A five-storey residential block sustained damage, as well as two churches, an art club, a sports hub, over 20 households, and other civilian infrastructure," the update reads.

Russian airstrikes hit Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Nevske, Novoliubivka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Spirne, Kamianka, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Diliyivka, New York, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorsk, and Urozhaine in Donetsk region; Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav, Lozatske, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, and Pishchanivka in Kherson region.

About 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under Russian artillery fire.

The Russian terrorist troops delivered missile strikes on civilian sites in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad, and Obukhivtsi in Dnipropetrovsk region, and the Mykolaiv district. Also, the invaders launched six Shahed 136/131 one-way attack UAVs, of which three were intercepted.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy retains military presence in the border areas, running active subversive missions in order to prevent redeployment of Ukrainian troops to other sectors of the front.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled over 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kislivka in Kharkiv region, as well as over 10 attacks near Nadiia in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine's forces repelled five assaults near Makiivka, Luhansk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to claw back positions in the area of Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region. Ukraine's forces continue their assault missions south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on Russian troops.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not abandon attempts, with the support of aviation, to besiege the town where Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks. Russia's offensive efforts in the areas of Novokalynove and Pervomaisk saw no success either.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks.

In Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian assaults near Novomaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine's forces restrain the advance of the invaders in the areas of Novodarivka and east of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Kherson axis, Ukrainian troops are engaged in counterbattery combat, hitting enemy targets.

Ukraine's offensive operation is underway in the Melitopol direction, seeing partial success southwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine's Air Force 15 times hit Russian manpower and equipment clusters, as well as three times – Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. A Russian Su-25 warplane was destroyed, as well as five reconnaissance drones.

Missile forces hit two enemy clusters, the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, the Zoopark-1M e-warfare station, and 11 enemy artillery systems.