Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Up To 290,680 - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 19, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 290,680 Russian invaders, including 630 in the past day alone.

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4,992 (+11) enemy tanks, 9,437 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 6,983 (+39) artillery systems, 818 (+4) MLR systems, 548 (+1) air defense systems, 320 (+1) warplanes, 324 (+1) helicopters, 5,318 (+17) UAVs, 1,534 (+0) cruise missiles, 20 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 9,337 (+34) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 985 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

The incoming data from the battlefield are being verified.

According to an update by the General Staff, Ukrainian soldiers remain on the defensive in the east and south of the country, continuing their offensive in two separate directions.