Charitable Bingo Fundraiser At Manny's Sports Bar To Benefit Youth Empowerment Program

The community of Billings is invited to join us for an afternoon of fun and philanthropy at Manny's Sports Bar located at 4241 Kari Ln, Billings, MT 59106 on October 21 from 3-5 pm. This fundraising event will feature lively games of Bingo with proceeds going directly to the Youth Empowerment Program (YEP). After Bingo, this event will feature a dance party for all ages from 5-8 p.m.

YEP was founded by Serena Anderson & April VandenBosch, who are passionate about providing opportunities and leadership for underprivileged youth to participate in extracurricular activities. Anderson's dream stemmed from her personal experience growing up in a single-parent household where finances restricted her participation in sports.

"No child with a strong desire to play sports should be held back due to financial constraints," Anderson says, reflecting on her own past experiences. "Any kind of sporting activity, not only helps to keep kids out of trouble but also gives them leadership which increases the chances of them becoming an asset to our community. This is the next generation we are talking about here."

Today, her dream has materialized into YEP, a dedicated 501(c)(3) organization aiming to ensure no child in Billings has to forego their sporting dreams due to lack of funds.

Adding to the excitement of the day, Trailhead Jewelry and Art have generously donated a few custom locally made pieces of handcrafted leather and gemstone jewelry, crafted by local silversmith Deavin and Tina Anderson, who are featured at Frame Hut & Gallery. These stunning pieces, along with over 40 other auction items, such as gift certificates to local businesses, a youth bike, and gift baskets will be up for silent auction during the event.

Food and entertainment will not be in short supply. Señor Salazar Food Truck and The Frybread House will be serving delicious bites, while DJ Dubb will keep the crowd energized for the family-friendly dance party from 5-8 p.m.

YEP extends its deep gratitude to Royal Realty, Aurora Casino, KIA, and Manny's, their main sponsors, and the board of directors of YEP, without whom this event would not be possible. Join us for an afternoon of community, charity, and cheer at Manny's Sports Bar on October 21. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of the youth in Billings.

For more information about the event or the Youth Empowerment Program, please visit our website yepbillings. org or contact us directly at 406.697.8709.

About the Youth Empowerment Program (YEP)

YEP is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Billings, MT. Founded by Serena Anderson & April VandenBosch, YEP provides financial assistance to underprivileged children who wish to participate in extracurricular activities. The program is committed to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to pursue their passions and gain leadership, regardless of their financial circumstances.