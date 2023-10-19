Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.80 To USD 95.61 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went up by USD 1.80 to USD 95.61 per barrel on Wednesday in contrast with USD 93.81 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

At the global level, the price of the Brent crude was at USD 1.60 up to USD 91.50 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by USD 1.66 to USD 88.32 pb. (end)

km













MENAFN19102023000071011013ID1107268089