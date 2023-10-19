Trading Update: Roodmicrotec Announces Total Income For The Third Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Total income for the third quarter of 2023 was EUR 4.2 million (2022: EUR 4.3 million)

Total income for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 12.9 million (2022: EUR 11.7 million) Order book value increased compared to the beginning of the quarter



Deventer, October 19, 2023 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today releases its trading update for the third quarter of 2023. The total income for the third quarter of 2023 was EUR 4.2 million, marginally lower than in the third quarter of 2022 (EUR 4.3 million). The total income for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 12.9 million, an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2022 (EUR 11.7 million). The good start in the first quarter of this year and the stable development in the second and third quarters are the base for this increase.

The order book increased compared to the beginning of the quarter and continues to be filled with long-term contracts and engagements as well as short-term orders. The long-term contracts and engagements are mainly in the SCM and Test Operations units and the short-term orders in the Failure Analysis & Qualification unit.

“It is encouraging to see that the total income for the first nine months is higher than for the same period last year even though the market situation with high inflation and rising interest rates is getting worse. We continue to support our customers with high quality services and they highly appreciate it.”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.“The steady increase in the order book value is building a good foundation for our future business.”

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income for 2023 to be in the range of EUR 17.0 million to EUR 17.5 million, with a profit before tax ratio from 5 to 10% of total income, excluding the advisory expenses incurred for the public offering process. This projection is in line with the financial targets communicated to the financial market previously. The geopolitical situation in the world and the trends with higher inflation, rising prices, and increasing interest rates throughout Europe could have an impact on the Company's business. The Management is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any potentially negative impact.

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

Today's Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

RoodMicrotec will hold an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders at Amsterdam Stock Exchange (Euronext), Beursplein 5, 1012 JW in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, this afternoon starting at 14:00 CEST in relation to the recommended public offer by Microtest S.p.A. for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec N.V.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega – CFOTelephone: +31 570 745623 Email: Web:

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

