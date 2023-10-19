Hydrogen Market Growth Analysis By Size And Share 2023 | Opportunities, Market Dynamics And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrogen Market Growth

Hydrogen plays a crucial role in both the chemicals and oil & gas industries. It is obtained through various processes and can be categorized into three types.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global hydrogen market is driven by the rising demand for hydrogen in fuel cell electric vehicles coupled with surge in adoption of hydrogen in power generation. However, high cost associated with hydrogen production is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, the rise in demand for clean energy is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

According to the report, the global hydrogen industry generated $155.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $292.0 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Hydrogen Market:

Hydrogen plays a crucial role in both the chemicals and oil & gas industries. It is obtained through various processes and can be categorized into three types: blue hydrogen, grey hydrogen, and green hydrogen.

Grey hydrogen is extracted from fossil fuel without the incorporation of storage processes and carbon capture. Moreover, blue hydrogen referred to as hydrogen extracted from natural gas with the process of carbon capture and storage technology. Green hydrogen is a sustainable form of hydrogen as its production does not generate any carbon emission during its production process.

The grey hydrogen segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global hydrogen market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Grey hydrogen is currently the dominant form of hydrogen production due to its relatively low cost and widespread availability of natural gas. Many existing industrial processes and applications rely on grey hydrogen as a feedstock or fuel. The green hydrogen segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. Green hydrogen production does not produce direct carbon emissions, making it a sustainable alternative to grey hydrogen, which relies on fossil fuels. It helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigates the environmental impact of hydrogen use.

One of the trending applications of hydrogen is hydrogen fuel cells that use chemical energy of hydrogen to produce electricity. These cells are widely utilized in warehouse logistics, backup power generation, buses, unmanned arial vehicles, boats and submarines, and many more for fuel purposes.

Why hydrogen is best as fuel:

Converting renewable energy into hydrogen through electrolysis offers the advantage of energy storage and the ability to use it at a later time. This process also helps stabilize the energy grid by providing a readily available energy source. In the power generation sector, hydrogen is prominently used for renewable energy storage. It can be stored for a longer time without any energy loss. Hence it is a better option for energy storage and grid stability.

The refining segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hydrogen market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Hydrogen plays a crucial role in the refining industry, particularly in petroleum refining, where it is used for various purposes to improve the quality of refined products. The power generation segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. Hydrogen can be used as a fuel source in power generation, offering a potential pathway toward cleaner and more sustainable energy production. Its use in power generation offers the potential for reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality, and enhanced energy flexibility.

When hydrogen reacts with oxygen, it generates only electricity, water, and heat. Because hydrogen lacks carbon, it results in no CO2 emissions. This transition from fossil fuels to hydrogen in gas turbines, fuel cells, boilers, and engines allows for power and heat generation without direct CO2 emissions. Plant owners can adopt hydrogen technologies such as the hydrogen gas turbine from a power solution brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Mitsubishi Power, by implementing hydrogen co-firing and eventually moving toward 100% hydrogen firing.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around half of the global hydrogen market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region presents significant opportunities for the hydrogen market due to its large energy demand, renewable energy potential, and strong government support. The region's focus on hydrogen as a clean energy solution is driving investments, research, and innovation to unlock the full potential of hydrogen across various sectors.

Leading Market Players: -

- AIR LIQUIDE S.A.

- MESSER GROUP GMBH.

- PLUG POWER INC.

- NEL ASA

- LINDE PLC

- FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

- AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.

- SHELL PLC.

- RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

- INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn