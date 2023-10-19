Specialty Paper Market Demand Is Projected To Reach A Value Of US$ 68.8 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Worldwide demand for specialty papers accounted for a market valuation of US$ 35.2 billion in 2023. The global specialty papers market is forecasted to expand at 6.9% CAGR and reach US$ 68.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Key findings of the Specialty Papers market study:

Regional breakdown of the Specialty Papers market based on predefined taxonomy.

. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Specialty Papers vendors in detail.

. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Specialty Papers market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

. Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Specialty Papers market.

Competitive Landscape

Key specialty paper manufacturers are focusing on launching new specialty papers for several applications in hopes of increasing their sales potential and business scope.

In June 2022, UPM Specialty Papers, a leading provider of specialty papers announced the launch of its new specialty paper. UPM Solide Lucent is a compostable and recyclable high-barrier, fiber-based kraft paper that is apt to be used as lamination for manufacturing bags, wraps, and single-packs along with being used as a coating base as well.

. In March 2022, LINTEC, a renowned producer of paper and adhesive products announced the launch of its newly developed writable specialty paper. The new paper is writable with a soft texture to create an excellent writing touch and is slightly transparent in nature as well.

. In January 2021, Sona Papers, a private company based in India announced the launch of a new range of specialty papers that consisted of around 72 products. The new range was launched in collaboration with Neenah, a company based in the U.S., and focused on changing the premium paper market.

Key Trends:

Increasing environmental awareness led to a growing demand for specialty papers made from sustainable and recycled materials. Customers were seeking papers with eco-friendly certifications, such as FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and recycled content labels.Brands and businesses were looking to differentiate their products through customized and personalized packaging and promotional materials. Specialty papers were being used for unique designs, colors, and finishes to create a distinctive brand identity.The rise of digital printing technologies opened up new possibilities for customization and short print runs, driving the need for specialty papers compatible with digital printing processes.Luxury brands were using specialty papers with unique textures, finishes, and colors for high-end packaging, labels, and promotional materials, aiming to enhance the perceived value of their products.In the food and beverage industry, specialty papers were being used for packaging solutions that offered barrier properties, grease resistance, and moisture resistance, ensuring product freshness and safety.With the growth of e-commerce, there was an increased demand for specialty papers used in labels, inserts, and packaging materials designed for online retail, including tamper-evident features and easy-open solutions.Specialty papers were being used in security documents, banknotes, and high-value product packaging to incorporate security features like holograms, watermarks, and RFID technology to combat counterfeiting.Specialty papers were utilized in healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging to meet regulatory requirements and provide protection against moisture, light, and tampering.Specialty papers played a role in the packaging of sustainable and natural products, aligning with the eco-conscious consumer preferences for organic and clean-label goods.The development of new specialty coatings, such as antimicrobial coatings, odor-absorbing coatings, and barrier coatings, expanded the range of applications for specialty papers in various industries.Specialty papers were used in flexible packaging formats like pouches and bags due to their lightweight, printable, and sustainable properties, offering alternatives to traditional plastic packaging.Specialty paper manufacturers were expanding their reach into emerging markets as demand for high-quality specialty papers grew worldwide.

Key Segments of Specialty Papers Industry Research



By Product :

o Thermal Specialty Papers

o Décor Specialty Papers

o Label Specialty Papers

o Kraft Specialty Papers

o Carbonless Specialty Papers

o Printing Specialty Papers

o Release Linear Papers

o Other Specialty Papers

By End-use Industry :

o Building & Construction

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

o Packaging & Publishing

o Electrical

o Other Industries By Region :

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o APAC

o MEA

Queries addressed in the Specialty Papers market report:

Why are the Specialty Papers market players targeting region for increased product sales?

. What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Specialty Papers market?

. Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Specialty Papers market?

. What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Specialty Papers market?

