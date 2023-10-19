Tomato Concentrate Market Is Slated To Secure A Valuation Of US$ 2.07 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Global demand for tomato concentrate accounts for a market value of US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 2.07 billion by the end of 2033. The global tomato concentrate market is forecasted to exhibit expansion at a healthy 5.6% CAGR over the next ten years. Tomato concentrate is prepared by extracting the liquid from ripe tomatoes and concentrating it by different methods. Tomato concentrate has a longer shelf-life as compared to raw and fresh tomatoes, which is a key factor that is anticipated to drive market development over the coming years.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Tomato Concentrate Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –



The Morning Star Co.

Chalkis Health Industry Co. Ltd.

PANOS Brand

Doeller Gmbh

Cento Fine Foods

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Conagra Brands

Ingomar Packing Company Los Gatos Tomatoes

Key Trends:

The demand for tomato concentrate has been steadily increasing due to the growing popularity of processed foods and ready-to-eat products. Tomato concentrate is a key ingredient in various food products, including sauces, soups, ketchup, and pizza toppings.Consumers have been increasingly focused on healthier eating habits, which has led to a rise in demand for tomato concentrate products with no additives, preservatives, or low sodium options. Tomato concentrate is perceived as a healthy and natural ingredient.Sustainability has become a significant concern in the food industry. Tomato concentrate manufacturers are adopting sustainable practices, including eco-friendly packaging, reducing water usage in processing, and optimizing transportation to reduce their carbon footprint.To cater to diverse consumer tastes, manufacturers have introduced various flavor variations of tomato concentrate. These may include spicy tomato concentrates, roasted tomato concentrates, and those infused with herbs and spices.Consumers are increasingly seeking products with transparent and clean labels, which has led to manufacturers using fewer artificial additives and preservatives in tomato concentrate products. This trend is driven by the desire for more natural and wholesome ingredients.Premium and organic tomato concentrate products have gained popularity among consumers who are willing to pay a premium for higher quality and environmentally-friendly options. This trend aligns with the demand for healthier and more sustainable food choices.The tomato concentrate market has seen expansion beyond traditional markets, with an increasing demand in Asia-Pacific, particularly in countries like China and India. This expansion is due to the growing popularity of international cuisines and the incorporation of tomato-based sauces in various dishes.Advances in food processing technology have improved the quality and efficiency of tomato concentrate production. New processing techniques help in preserving the flavor and nutritional content of tomatoes while extending shelf life.Supply chain disruptions, including extreme weather events, labor shortages, and transportation issues, have impacted the tomato concentrate market. These challenges can lead to fluctuations in prices and availability.Stringent food safety and quality standards continue to shape the tomato concentrate market. Compliance with regulations and certifications such as ISO and HACCP remains essential for manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

Leading tomato concentrate manufacturers are focusing on launching new products and increasing business scope to compete with leading tomato concentrate companies.



In January 2023, Michael Angelo's, a leading food producer inspired by Italian culinary traditions, announced that it was launching a new pasta sauce in 4 varieties. The sauces were made from naturally sweetened tomatoes by simmering them to achieve the perfect texture as Italians prefer for their sauces. In November 2022, Erisco Foods Limited, a food product manufacturer and distributor based in Nigeria, announced the launch of ten new products in the Nigerian market. Ketchup, tomato puree, milk powder, and coffee mix are some of the products that were launched.

Key Segments of Tomato Concentrate Industry Research



By Product Type :



Single Concentrate



Double Concentrate

Triple Concentrate

By Source :



Organic

Conventional

By Application :



Household



Industrial

Commercial

By Packaging Type :



Bottles



Pouches



Cans

Cartons

By Sales Channel :



Convenience Stores



e-Commerce



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Others

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

