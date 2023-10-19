UK’s premier set to visit Israel amid escalating tensions

(MENAFN) on Thursday, British Premier Rishi Sunak is going to gather with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, as stated by the UK prime minister’s office.



In the middle of escalating tensions, Sunak is set to encounter with his Israeli equivalent ahead of visiting several additional local capitals, as reported by British news agencies quoting the Premier’s Office.



"Every civilian death is a tragedy," he declared before paying a trip to Israel, also saying that so many lives have been claimed after the October 7 strikes, a US-based news agency mentioned in its report.



"The attack on Al-Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid a further dangerous escalation of the conflict," he stressed.



More than 471 people were murdered as well as 342 wounded in an Israeli attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry stated on Wednesday.



Israel has firmly disavowed any culpability for the airstrike in question, emphatically distancing itself from any involvement or responsibility in the incident.



Presently, Gaza is mired in a severe humanitarian crisis characterized by an acute shortage of electricity, dwindling supplies of water, food, fuel, and critical medical resources.



This dire situation has been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict that commenced on October 7th, initiated by Hamas through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. This multifaceted surprise assault featured an array of rocket launches and attempts at infiltration into Israel by land, sea, and air.



Hamas said their incursion was a retaliatory response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

