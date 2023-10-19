ENSU EX. REPAIR ISSUE TODAY


10/19/2023 1:46:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: Ensurge Micropower ASA

Ex. date: 19 October 2023

Type of corporate action: Possible repair issue/subsequent offering

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.




MENAFN19102023004107003653ID1107268055

