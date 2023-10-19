ENSU EX. REPAIR ISSUE TODAY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: Ensurge Micropower ASA
Ex. date: 19 October 2023
Type of corporate action: Possible repair issue/subsequent offering
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
