CGG Opens New UK HPC Hub, Increasing Its Global Total HPC Capacity To 500 Petaflops

CGG is pleased to announce the opening of its new UK HPC (High-Performance Computing) Hub in Southeast England. The initial capacity of the center is 100 petaflops, bringing the company's global total to an industry-leading 500 petaflops.

The UK HPC Hub leverages CGG's decades of innovation in efficient, industrial HPC design and operations for the energy industry. The highly optimized environment features CGG's proprietary immersion cooling infrastructure, which, together with the Hub's use of 100% renewable energy, reflects the company's commitment to sustainably meet the massive and rapidly increasing demands of high-end scientific and AI applications.

CGG's growing client base in a number of high-tech sectors will benefit from the Hub's specialist computing capabilities through outcome-driven solutions. The additional capacity will also advance the ability to innovate and deploy the algorithm-intensive technology required for the clearest subsurface understanding and better decision-making.

Agnès Boudot, EVP, HPC & Cloud Solutions, CGG, said:“CGG is a global leader in industrial and customized end-to-end HPC and AI services. Our innovative UK HPC Hub showcases this expertise and our drive to accelerate our Earth imaging workflows while expanding into other areas, such as generative AI and life sciences, where CGG offers outcome-focused, highly efficient, and scalable solutions in an industrial environment, from the infrastructure to the algorithm.”

About CGG

CGG ( ) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

