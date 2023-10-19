Plastic Recycling Market Worldwide Industry Analysis, Future Demand And Forecast Till 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rising awareness about the adverse impacts of plastic waste on the environment and the growing need to curb carbon emissions are some of the key factors boosting the growth of plastic recycling market . Governments from various parts of the world are enforcing strict regulations and taking up innovative initiatives to encourage plastic waste recycling. However, dearth of infrastructure for plastic recycling procedures and limited investments in plastic recycling initiatives in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of the plastic recycling market in the forecast period.

Plastic recycling is the procedure of recovering or recycling plastic waste to produce new products. It includes accumulating plastic waste, sorting the waste by type and quality, purifying the waste, and melting it into plastic pellets or flakes. Recycled plastic can be used to produce a huge range of new disposable products, including bottles, jars, plastic packaging, and even clothing. Plastic recycling degrades the amount of plastic waste that is sent to landfills, which is damaging to the environment. It conserves natural resources and decreases the need for the manufacturing of new plastic.

According to the report, the global plastic recycling market generated $27,900.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $60,962.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise of environmental consciousness:

Governments and several private organizations around the world are taking new initiatives to divert plastic waste into collection streams to prevent the waste from entering the marine environment. These programs encourage plastic bag recycling to reduce the risk of landfills. Additionally, people are choosing to recycle plastic bottles and other plastic items to reduce waste.

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sub-segment of the plastic recycling market held the highest market share in 2021. This sub-segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is mainly owing to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. PET is a widely used plastic material in the packaging industry, particularly in the beverage industry, due to its lightweight, shatterproof, and recyclable properties. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they are demanding more sustainable packaging solutions that have a lower environmental impact.

Drop-off recycling, curbside recycling, buy-back recycling, deposit or refund centers, and many more are assisting organizations in collecting as much waste as possible for recycling. Plastic banks allow plastic waste to be exchanged for goods, money, or services in order to reduce littering. For example, in October 2022, the Indonesian government launched a 4-week program to“pay traditional fishermen” to“collect plastic waste” from the sea, as part of an effort to“reduce marine plastic waste” by 70 percent by 2025 for the cost of $67, 600.

The plastic bottles sub-segment held the highest market share in 2021, owing to increasing awareness of the negative impact of plastic waste on the environment. This sub-segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. Plastic bottles are one of the most used consumer products, and they contribute significantly to the growing problem of plastic waste. There is an increasing demand for recycled plastic bottles, which are a more sustainable alternative to new plastic bottles.

On the other hand, SCG Chemicals, one of the most prominent integrated petrochemical firms in Asia obtained a plastic recycling organization, Sirplaste in 2022. Sirplaste is one of the top plastic recycling companies in Portugal. SCG Chemicals is expected to capitalize on the opportunity presented by the acquisition, which will enable the company to expand its presence in the European and Portuguese markets for high-quality post-consumer recycled resins.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021. The Asia-Pacific plastic recycling market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. This region is home to some of the most significant environmental challenges globally, such as air pollution, water pollution, and waste management. As a result, governments and consumers in the region are becoming more aware of the need for sustainable waste management practices, including plastic recycling.

Leading Plastic Recycling Market Players: -

- REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

- Biffa

- Stericycle

- Republic Services, Inc.

- WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.

- Veolia

- Shell International B.V.

-Waste Connections

-CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

-Covetsro AG

