Fixed Mobile Convergence Market Is Projected To Attain A Size Of US$ 15 Billion By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 15% during 2021-2031, and is projected to reach US$ 15 Bn by 2031. Through fixed mobile convergence technology, the telecom providers are able to provide their subscribers both fixed-line wired networks along with mobile/cellular communication networks. This offers seamless connectivity between fixed and wireless communication networks.

Fixed-mobile convergence service helps operators for the purpose of utilization of the resources and infrastructure of fixed and wireless networks. FMC operating company provides data, voice, and video services to enterprises, individual customers, the equipment providers, core network provider, software provider, and delivery providers.

Growth Drivers:

1. Enhanced User Experience: Fixed Mobile Convergence provides users with a seamless and consistent communication experience across fixed and mobile networks. Users can switch between Wi-Fi and cellular networks without disruptions, enabling uninterrupted calls and data services. This enhanced user experience leads to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.

2. Cost Savings for Users and Operators: FMC allows users to take advantage of Wi-Fi networks for voice and data services, reducing the reliance on cellular networks and potentially lowering communication costs. For service providers, FMC can lead to cost savings by offloading data traffic from cellular networks to Wi-Fi, resulting in reduced congestion and operational expenses.

3. Improved Network Efficiency: Fixed Mobile Convergence optimizes network resource utilization by intelligently routing voice and data traffic between fixed and mobile networks. By seamlessly integrating these networks, FMC ensures that users are always connected to the most suitable network, leading to improved network efficiency and better resource management.

4. Increased Network Coverage: FMC expands the coverage area for users by combining the coverage of fixed-line and mobile networks. Users can make calls and access data services in areas with Wi-Fi coverage where cellular signals may be weak or unavailable. This extended coverage enhances connectivity and accessibility for users.

5. Demand for Unified Communication Solutions: Enterprises and businesses are increasingly adopting Unified Communication (UC) solutions that integrate voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools into a single platform. FMC complements UC by seamlessly integrating mobile devices with corporate communication systems, allowing employees to stay connected and productive on the go.

6. Growth in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Trends: The rise of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies in workplaces has increased the demand for FMC solutions. Employees using their personal mobile devices for work purposes can benefit from FMC's seamless integration of fixed and mobile communication services, enabling them to access work applications and collaborate efficiently.

7. Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology, such as improved Wi-Fi standards (e.g., Wi-Fi 6) and the development of 5G networks, have significantly contributed to the growth of FMC. These advancements provide faster and more reliable connectivity, making the integration of fixed and mobile networks even more seamless.

Some of the leading vendors offering



Fixed Mobile Convergence services include Vodafone

Orange

Turk Telekom

Nokia

Huawei Technologies Co.

Ltd

Ericsson

Deutsche Telekom

Fujitsu

Samsung others.

Key Segments:

By Component:



Fixed Mobile Convergence Service Fixed Mobile Convergence Infrastructure

By End Users:



Enterprises/Business

Residential Industrial

By Region:

North America



US Canada

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe



UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia



China

Japan South Korea

South Asia & Pacific



India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Australia & New Zealand Rest of South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact report on the Demand of Fixed Mobile Convergence make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Fixed Mobile Convergence Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

