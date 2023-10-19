International Property Investment is Booming

(MENAFN- Quality Link Builders)

People invest in properties all over the world for various reasons. Some people just want some extra income, others like the idea of having a vacation home, and some people are in a residency-by-investment or citizenship-by-investment program. Regardless of the reason, international investments are booming from all directions and that’s good news for everyone involved.

Aside from the profit potential, there are several good reasons to pursue foreign investments.

Overseas properties make great vacation spots

Who doesn’t enjoy a nice overseas vacation once in a while? The only problem is the cost. When you take a trip that far away, you have extra expenses, like plane tickets and expensive hotels. That’s not an issue when you own international investments. In fact, that’s why it’s now common for established real estate investors in the U.S. to invest in foreign properties as a seasonal vacation home.

Managing an investment portfolio is normally time-consuming, and that might stop some investors from being able to take an overseas vacation. However, there’s a way around that. When investors have an established property management relationship, using a foreign investment for vacation is easy. For instance, many investors who work with Houston property management companies also buy properties overseas, and since they don’t need to manage their local investments, they can vacation anytime they want.

Another trick investors use to free up their time to vacation is using real estate asset management apps. You can find software to track and manage just about anything in real estate, like home values, sale prices, available inventory, and more.

If you seek citizenship through investment in a country like Turkey, it makes sense to buy real estate you intend to use for a vacation home. The government-approved properties are overpriced and come with massive fees, so if this is the citizenship route you choose, you’ll want to make good use of the property.

You can get a visa for the whole family

Sometimes, investing in foreign real estate allows you to get a visa for yourself and your whole family. For example, non-EU citizens who buy property in Portugal sometimes qualify for a Portugal Golden Visa, which allows the entire family to live, work, and study in Portugal. This visa also allows free travel through the entire Schengen Area. When you hold this visa for at least five years, you can apply for citizenship or permanent residency.

Other countries offer a similar visa, including the United States, Greece, Cyprus, and Spain.

Considerations about foreign investments

While there are some really great reasons to invest in foreign real estate, there are also things to consider before rushing in.

Expenses and financing your investment

You’ll need to crunch some numbers extensively to make sure your expenses don’t exceed your profits. This will depend on how you finance the property.

You won’t be likely to get a traditional mortgage from a local lender without citizenship, but if you can pay in cash, you won’t have to worry about that. You may even get better rates and bonuses by paying in cash because it will skip all the standard electronic payment processing fees. However, only pay in cash for properties that have been fully developed to avoid the potential halt to development.

You might also qualify for developer financing if the property hasn’t been built yet. This works in different ways, but generally, you’ll probably make payments on fixed dates. For example, you’ll pay 10% down when you sign the purchase contract, another 10% in six months, another 10% after a year, and then when the project has been completed the final balance will become due. You could also end up with a regular monthly installment plan. It all depends on how the developer structures their payment plans.

Can you hire a property management company?

A huge consideration will be how you’ll manage an overseas property when you aren’t physically present. You will need to rely on a full-service property manager to handle your investment, including your tenants.

If you invest in foreign property, make sure you’re ready to pay a local property management company to handle all your landlord duties and property upkeep. You’ll really need to do your research to make sure you partner with a trustworthy business since you won’t be around to check on things frequently.

Should you invest in foreign property?

If you’re wondering if foreign investments are worth it, the answer depends on your willingness to do some extra legwork, research, and accept the possibility of extra expenses. However, if the numbers work out and you don’t mind the extra effort, you’ll be happy investing in foreign real estate.