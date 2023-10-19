Global Circular Economy Market Size & Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global circular economy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028.
Businesses are realizing that circular economy practices can lead to cost savings through the efficient use of resources, reduced waste management costs, and increased operational efficiency. This contributes to the growth of the global circular economy market.
Key Market Insights
As per the application type outlook, the textile segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period As per the type outlook, the plastic recycling segment is analysed to be the largest segment during the forecast period Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Key players operating in the global circular economy market include Adidas AG, Amazon, Apple Inc., BMW, Cisco Systems, Danone, Dell Technologies, Dow Chemical Company, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, H&M, HP Inc., IBM Corp., IKEA, Inditex, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Panasonic Corporation, Zara SA, Philips, Procter & Gamble, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Sony Group Corporation, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Unilever, Veolia, and Walmart, among others
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Textile Construction Automotive Logistics Agriculture Furniture Oil and Gas Others
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Resale Electronic Waste Food Waste Plastic Recycling Clothing & Textile Wood Recycling Glass Recycling Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central and South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of MEA
Global Circular Economy Market Size & Trends
