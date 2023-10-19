Ad Hoc Announcement: GAM Holding AG Announces First Steps In Turnaround

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 listing rules:

GAM Holding AG announces first steps in turnaround

Completion of the CHF 100 million financial support from anchor shareholder; appointments to strengthen Group Management Board; investment in client service and portfolio management and an update on investment performance and assets under management



Highlights



GAM has entered into a CHF 100 million agreement with Rock Investment SA (“Rock”) which secures financing and has assured long-term financial stability for the firm

Rock, together with the other NewGAMe investors, will control almost 30% of GAM shares once their tender offer is completed

Group Management Board (GMB) strengthened with new appointments focused on growing the business and a return to profitability

Immediate focus on investing in client service and portfolio management:



Hiring additional senior sales and distribution team members focusing on Continental Europe and the UK

Appointments of additional investment managers for the Luxury Brands and Credit Opportunities strategies

Investment performance continues to be strong with 82% of Assets under Management (AuM) in GAM funds outperforming their benchmarks over 3 years as of 30 September 2023 compared to 90% as of 30 June 2023

Total AuM CHF 64.9 billion as of 30 September 2023 compared to CHF 68.0 billion as of 30 June 2023. Investment Management AuM is CHF 20.2 billion as of 30 September 2023 compared to CHF 21.9 billion as of 30 June 2023 The sale of the third-party Fund Management Services (“FMS”) activities to Carne Group is progressing well



Rock is part of NJJ Holding SAS (“NJJ”), the investment holding company of Xavier Niel, which has a reputation as a committed, long-term and knowledgeable investor and a proven track record of turning around businesses.

The financing agreement entered into by GAM and Rock provides up to CHF 100 million in funding. The term of the loan is until 30 June 2025 with the option for it to be extended by an additional 12 months.

The appointments to the GMB reflect the deep bench of talent at GAM. All the newly appointed members have the relevant experience to lead the implementation of GAM's turnaround under the overall leadership of Elmar Zumbuehl and oversight of the Board of Directors. In addition to the internal appointments, Albert Saporta has been appointed to the GMB as Global Head of Investments and Products. Albert has deep knowledge and expertise in alternatives and played a leading part in ensuring that GAM remained an independent asset manager.

The GMB now consists of Elmar Zumbuehl (Group Chief Executive Officer), Rossen Djounov (Global Head of Sales and Distribution), Martin Jufer (Global Chief Operating Officer & GAM CH CEO), David Kemp (Global Head of Legal and Compliance & GAM UK CEO), Richard McNamara (Group Chief Financial Officer) and Albert Saporta (Global Head of Investments & Products). The GMB will focus on growing GAM's existing core strategies and exploring new opportunities including distribution partnerships, wealth management and specialised investment strategies such as alternatives.

GAM's depth of investment talent and continuing strong investment performance is reflected in the many awards that have been received by the investment teams during 2023. The recent double award for GAM from Citywire for investment performance complements a series of awards including the Private Shares strategy receiving Emerging Fund of the year in Australia from Financial News, the inclusion of the two managers for the UK equity income strategy in the Citywire elite investor list and two strategies – Cat bonds and commodities – recognised in the Fund Selector Asia awards in Singapore.

Elmar Zumbuehl, CEO GAM said :“I am delighted to have been able to strengthen the Group Management Board with these appointments and together we will lead the turnaround of GAM. Our first priority is to focus on investing in our client service and portfolio management teams. The continuing strong investment performance and the support from our anchor shareholder Rock means that we can move forward with confidence and with a focus on growth and returning GAM to profitability.”

Anthony Maarek, Managing Director of NJJ Holding of which Rock is a subsidiary said :“GAM is an important long-term strategic investment for NJJ, and we are committed with management to restoring the company to a best-in-class global asset management firm. We view it as the first step in developing an investment pillar in financial services as part of NJJ's long term strategy.”

Assets under Management

As of 30 September 2023, Group AuM totalled CHF 64.9 billion compared to CHF 68.0 billion as of the end of June 2023.



Investment Management assets and flows

Assets under management movements (CHF bn)