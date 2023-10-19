LHV Group Financial Calendar For 2024


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group has decided the company's Financial Calendar for the 2024 financial year.

In 2024 LHV plans to disclose information and organise the General Meeting of Shareholders according to the following schedule:

06.02.2024 Q4 2023 and unaudited full year results
13.02.2024 Disclosure of Financial Plan
13.02.2024 January results
27.02.2024 Audited results for 2023
12.03.2024 February results
20.03.2024 General Meeting of Shareholders
04.04.2024 Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
23.04.2024 Q1 interim results
14.05.2024 April results
18.06.2024 May results
23.07.2024 Q2 interim results
13.08.2024 July results
17.09.2024 August results
22.10.2024 Q3 interim results
12.11.2024 October results
17.12.2024 November results


Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email:




