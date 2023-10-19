LHV Group Financial Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group has decided the company's Financial Calendar for the 2024 financial year.
In 2024 LHV plans to disclose information and organise the General Meeting of Shareholders according to the following schedule:
| 06.02.2024
| Q4 2023 and unaudited full year results
| 13.02.2024
| Disclosure of Financial Plan
| 13.02.2024
| January results
| 27.02.2024
| Audited results for 2023
| 12.03.2024
| February results
| 20.03.2024
| General Meeting of Shareholders
| 04.04.2024
| Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
| 23.04.2024
| Q1 interim results
| 14.05.2024
| April results
| 18.06.2024
| May results
| 23.07.2024
| Q2 interim results
| 13.08.2024
| July results
| 17.09.2024
| August results
| 22.10.2024
| Q3 interim results
| 12.11.2024
| October results
| 17.12.2024
| November results
Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email:
