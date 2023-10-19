Hydrogen Aircraft Market Soaring To New Heights : Expected Size To Reach $144.53 Billion By 2040

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrogen Aircraft Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydrogen aircraft market is estimated to be valued at $23.71 billion in 2030, and is estimated to reach $144.53 billion by 2040, witnessing a CAGR of 20.5% from 2030 to 2040. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

A hydrogen aircraft is an airplane that makes use of hydrogen (liquid or gas) as a power source. Hydrogen energy can be harnessed in two ways for a hydrogen aircraft . It can either be burned in a jet engine or other sorts of internal combustion engines, or it can be used to power a fuel cell to generate electricity to power propeller of aircraft. Apart from aircraft propulsion, hydrogen can be used to power all flight and communication systems in the cockpit, while ensuring passenger comfort by powering lighting, heating, and all on-board services, including catering and refrigeration.

Leading market players:

AeroDelft,

Aerovironment, Inc.,

Airbus S.A.S.,

Alaka'i Technologies,

HES Energy Systems,

Pipistrel d.o.o,

PJSC Tupolev,

The Boeing Company,

Urban Aeronautics Ltd,

ZeroAvia, Inc.,

Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.,

Alisport Srl,

Apus Group,

BAE systems,

Bell Textron Inc. (Bell Helicopter),

Bye Aerospace,

DeLorean Aerospace, LLC,

DigiSky s.r.l.,

Doosan Mobility Innovation,

EHang,

E-PROPS (Electravia),

EMBRAER S.A.,

Eviation Aircraft,

Flyka,

GKN Aerospace Services Limited (Melrose Industries PLC),

Honeywell International Inc.,

HyPoint Inc.,

Intelligent Energy Limited,

Israel Aerospace Industries,

Joby Aviation,

Karem Aircraft Inc.,

Lilium,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Plug Power Inc.,

Rolls-Royce plc,

Saab AB,

Safran,

Shanghai Pearl Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd.,

Thales Group

and Volta Volare Inc.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hydrogen aircraft market on the basis of passenger capacity, range, application, power source, and region.

Based on passenger capacity, the less than 100 segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2030, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the 101 to 200 segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.1% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on application, the passenger aircraft segment held the largest share in 2030, contributing to around 89% of the total share of the global hydrogen aircraft market , and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the cargo aircraft segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 23.5% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2030, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2040. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

🔷By passenger capacity, the 101 to 200 segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

🔷By range, the short haul (<1,000 Km) segment dominated the global hydrogen aircraft market in 2030, in terms of revenue

🔷By application, the cargo aircraft segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the highest CAGR.

🔷By power source, the hybrid electric aircraft segment dominated the global hydrogen aircraft market in 2030, in terms of revenue

