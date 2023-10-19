Cyber Security As A Service Market 2032| Is Cybersecurity As A Service The Future Of Online Protection?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cyber Security as a Service Market

Cyberattacks in nature are very prevalent and affect every individual, business, and government bodies similarly.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in the adoption of cloud and virtualization technologies, rise in demand for integrated data protection solutions among SMEs, and increasing concerns pertaining to loss of critical data are the major factors driving the growth of cyber security as a service market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled workforce can hamper the growth of market to a certain extent. Contrarily, rise in demand for integrated data protection solutions and EaaS among SMEs is an opportunistic factor for the Cyber Security as a Service Market.

☛ Request Sample Report at:

Impact of COVID-19

➢ Many cyber intelligence center have observed a spike in phishing attacks, Malsam, and ransomware attacks as cyber attackers are using COVID-19 as bait to impersonate brands thereby misleading employees and customers. This will likely increase the number of infected personal computers and phones.

➢ Functioning of many security teams has impaired due to the COVID-19 pandemic thereby making detection of malicious activities difficult and responding to these activities even more complicated. Updating patches on systems may also be a challenge if security teams are not operational.

➢ Organizations should ensure VPN services are safe and reliable as their promises to be a lot more scrutiny against these services. Furthermore, employees should be advised against using personal computers for official purposes.

☛ For Report Customization:

Cyberattacks in nature are very prevalent and affect every individual, business, and government bodies similarly. Organizations have detect a cyberattack in advance whatever the adversaries are attempting to achieve. Artificial Intelligence which has proven to be enormously useful when it comes to detecting cyber threats based on analyzing data and recognizing a threat before it exploits a susceptibility in your information systems.

Developers are using AI to improve biometric authentication and get rid of its limitations to make it a reliable system. The best example is Apple's face recognition technology, used on its iPhone X devices. The technology 'Face ID,' works by processing the user's facial features through built-in infra-red sensors and neural engines. The AI software creates a sophisticated model of the user's face by identifying key patterns and correlation. Apple claims that, with this technology, there's only one-in-a-million chance of misleading the AI and opening your device with another face.

Key benefits of the report:

➢ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cyber security as a service industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

➢ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global cyber security as a service market share.

➢ The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global cyber security as a service market growth scenario.

➢ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

➢ The report provides a detailed global cyber security as a service market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

The world of cybersecurity is continuously changing. There are new threats, new risks and new vulnerabilities evolving every day. These data breaches cost maximum companies $1.25 million to over $8 million on average and this shortage has extreme consequences for any company struggling via it. Then there is the monetary inducement for cyberattacks. Healthcare records had been reported to sell for nearly $150 per record. That is why it is so essential to hire skilled cybersecurity experts. However, unfortunately, maximum firms are finding it challenging to satisfy that requirement. There are not enough people to fill the existing cybersecurity roles. According to cybersecurity ventures, there'll be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2021.

Leading Market Players:

➢ McAfee Inc.

➢ FireEye Inc.

➢ Transputec Ltd.

➢ BAE Systems

➢ Blackstratus, Inc.

➢ AT&T, Inc.

➢ IBM Corporation

➢ Forcepoint LLC

➢ Capgemini

➢ Armor Defense, Inc.



☛ Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Reports:

1. Cyber Security Solutions for SMBs Market

2. SOC as a Service Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975



Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn