New Initiatives To Establish Permanent Peace In J & K: DGP

Addressing the passing-out parade of 510 new recruits of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Sheeri area of Baramulla district, he said:“The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. We are taking new initiatives to further improve the situation, and establish a lasting, permanent peace here.”

In the last few months, the police has initiated Operation Capacity Building (OCB) under which the police stations are equipped with better facilities and equipment to boost the fight against militancy, the DGP said.

“Under the OCB, 21 police stations in areas which were once hugely impacted by militancy have been strengthened and provided with additional resources,” said Singh.

“Similarly, 22 more police stations will be provided with the latest and better equipment to root out remaining terrorism,” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now