Booby-Trapped Drone Crashed Near Airbase In Iraq's Kurdistan Region

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 19 (NNN-NINA) – A booby-trapped drone crashed yesterday, near an airbase housing U.S. military experts and agencies, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service said in a statement.

The drone crashed and detonated at 12:18 local time (0918 GMT), in an open area near Harir airbase, outside the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, without causing casualties, the statement said, without providing further details about who launched the drone or how it crashed.

However, an anonymous security source in Erbil said that, the air defences of the air base shot down the drone, adding that, Kurdish forces were sent to the airbase to secure the scene, after the drone crash.

An unidentified armed group calling itself Tashkil al-Waritheen, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Harir airbase, in an online statement. However, the authenticity of the statement could not be independently verified.– NNN-NINA

