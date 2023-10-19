Biden To Address Nation On Israel, Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on the situation in Israel and Ukraine.

That's according to the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre ,

Ukrinform reports.

“Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia's ongoing brutal war against Ukraine,” the statement reads.

This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00pm ET (3:00am Friday, Kyiv time).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Israel on Wednesday. During a press conference in Tel Aviv, the White House chief said he was set to ask Congress in the near future to pass an "unprecedented" Israeli defense assistance package. Earlier, media reported that the U.S. administration was drafting an additional request for Congress to provide assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

