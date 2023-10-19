Germany Seeks To Accelerate Integration Of Ukrainians Into Labor Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past one and a half years, Germany has welcomed many Ukrainians fleeing war, giving them access to the labor market, but now the need is obvious to accelerate the process and streamline employment for displaced persons.

That's according to the German Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, reports Ukrinform.

Recently, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have gone through an integration course and another 100,000 will do so in the coming months, the report notes.

"Everyone who has undergone an integration course has to gain experience and further qualification as soon as possible," the ministry says, noting that this helps covering Germany's demand for qualified labor.

Minister Hubertus Heil said his office and the Federal Employment Agency were implementing a number of measures to accelerate the integration process.

The Federal Government would like to persuade large companies, temporary employment agencies and sectoral associations to undertake commitments to help asylum seekers get employed, even if they are not fluent in German.

In this regard, Heil proposed that a special government envoy be appointed for refugee integration into the labor market who would regularly report to the government on the progress in employment facilitation.

Germany has welcomed more than a million Ukrainians who fled their country after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Illustrative photo