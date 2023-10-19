World Bank Ready To Work With Azerbaijan's Water Reserves Agency - Winston Yu (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The World Bank is
ready to work with Azerbaijan's newly-created Water Reserves
Agency, Winston Yu, Water Practice Manager for the Europe and
Central Asia Region at the World Bank, said in an exclusive
interview with Trend .
“I'm delighted to see the attention being given by the
government to this very important topic of water. I think it
represents a huge opportunity for the government to think about how
they want to better regulate the resource and how to provide better
services to its people, not only households, common citizens in
Baku and other cities, but also farmers who receive irrigation
services,” he said.
The Azerbaijan Water Reserves Agency was established in March
2023 by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's order on improvement
of water resources management.
The Agency has been set up on the basis of the Emergency
Ministry's State Water Reserves Agency in order to use water
resources effectively and improve irrigation practices. The assets
of national water and sanitation operator Azersu and Azerbaijan
Melioration and Water Management joint-stock companies has been
handed over to the newly-established Azerbaijan Water Reserves
Agency.
Yu thinks it remains to be seen how this new agency will evolve,
grow and take on new responsibilities and new roles.
“I think it represents a huge opportunity. Households,
businesses and farmers need good services. And I think this is a
good opportunity now to look at the roles and financial
sustainability of both water and sanitation and irrigation
services. The World Bank is a global institution, we have almost
300 professionals working in the water sector. So that means that
we know many stories and experiences pretty similar to
Azerbaijan's. The challenges here are not very different than the
challenges in Vietnam or countries in Africa and South Asia, and
even in the US. I personally come from California, where we face
droughts. I think one of the main tasks for the World Bank is to
help share that global knowledge. This new institution, as it moves
forward, can be staffed properly, they can have the right policies
in place, have the right incentives in place. I am really hoping
that we can be a good partner for the government and share those
ideas and those experiences,” said the WB water practice
manager.
He pointed out that the World Bank is happy to develop
guidelines for the new agency if the Azerbaijani government
asks.
“We have an ongoing technical assistance activity, within which
we are undertaking a large number of analytical studies to dig a
bit deeper to help the government figure out what are the
priorities. As an example, we want to help the government think
through the financial sustainability of this new agency, and that
requires some homework on budgeting, subsidies, tariffs. Reviewing
all of that, we hope we will begin to lay out a plan for the agency
moving forward. But it will be the government to decide whether
they want us to support them on that and be partners in this
journey of this new agency,” added Winston Yu.
He went on to add that the work on creating a new water
management model in Azerbaijan comprises along two streams.
“The first is looking at the water supply and wastewater sector
and the other is the irrigation for farmers' sector. In the water
supply work, what we're looking at is undertaking several studies,
one of which is to look at subsidies and tariffs and the whole
financial arrangements. Another sub-study is to look at services,
particularly, in smaller cities and rural areas where there is less
concentration of people. That presents its own unique set of
challenges. On the irrigation side, what we are trying to do is to
develop tools that the government can use to benchmark irrigation
performance. How do you know how well an irrigation system is
performing? Using satellite technologies and all kinds of new
modeling tools we can develop rather simple tools that the
government can utilize to figure out where do we need improvements
in performance, where do we need more investment and etc. These are
some of the activities that we are undertaking under the current
technical assistance,” said the water practice manager.
Yu noted that every country, every city needs to diversify
sources, but one also needs to be mindful that there are enormous
opportunities for improving efficiency.
“Anytime you have losses in your networks, it translates to
losses of revenue, energy, public effort. In my view, the priority
is to first improve the existing system. Many countries now are
reusing wastewater, and feeding it back into the system. I think
those are all very good ideas. The technologies have advanced to
the point where I believe in the future the re-use of wastewater
will be a norm,” he said.
As for the institutional reforms in the water sector, Yu said
first of all, he hopes that the government requests the World
Bank's help and sees that it has some value to bring to the
conversation.
“If the government requests help, the first thing I would share
with them is the experiences in other countries. I would also share
with them that this is a long-term effort and this requires
enormous investment, not only in infrastructure, but also
investment in people and investment in institutions. We have to
think long term here. Presumably you want to leave a water supply
system for your children and for their children, so that they can
always have clean drinking water. Same with farmers. And that
process takes quite a bit of time. There needs to be political
commitment, and really genuine investment in people who will be
running these systems. I think that's probably the most important
thing. We have a very famous principle at the World Bank which
reads that we don't want to just fix the pipes, we want to fix the
institutions that fix the pipes. You can fix pipes easily, but you
need to invest in people and the public to help ensure that these
pipes are always fixed and people are getting good services,” noted
the WB water practice manager.
Yu thinks that in an environment where climate is changing, the
public finance space is much more limited, and provision of
services is becoming more and more expensive, financial
sustainability is a key.
“I come originally from more of the engineering and technical
background. I used to think that the solution was technical,
desalinization, AI, blockchain and all these things, but I'm
actually more and more convinced that it is about human capacity.
It is really important that we get the financing correct, so that
the systems are sustainable, whatever it gets built today, will
last not only your lifetime, but also your children's lifetime and
their children's lifetime. We need to get the incentives right. And
I think leaning towards more performance-based budgeting, and
performance-based incentives is really the way to go. Unless you
have proper incentives in the system, it's not going to get
priorities right. Secondly, we have to make sure we separate
services from regulation, the two cannot be the same. Whoever is
responsible for regulating should not be the same people who are
also providing a service. You know, it's hard to go further in
recommendations because I think it is still early days for this
institution. You need to have a proper permitting system in place.
You also need to have good data, every country needs to strengthen
data monitoring, and that's probably going to be a responsibility
of this new agency,” Yu said.
He believes it's encouraging that the government has made a
conscious political decision about forming this new agency.
“For me, that's the first step. Now, this is where the hard work
begins and it requires a lot of conversation. From the World Bank
side, we want to give the government as much knowledge as possible,
both the good experiences and maybe even more importantly, the bad
experiences, because there's been a lot of bad experiences and we
don't want Azerbaijan to go down a failed path. Technology will
only save us to an extent. You still have to invest in people.
There's a lot of innovative things, but there's also some basic
things that still need to be done. One of the things we're doing
under the technical assistance is to help share with the government
different kinds of models used in more rural parts of the country,
which are often very different than Baku. You can still use
performance-based approaches in more rural parts of the country.
It's a bit more challenging, but it's not impossible,” added
Winston Yu.
The World Bank water practice manager noted that there's still
room for more investment in the water sector.
“From the World Bank perspective, we're ready to help the
government when requested. I want to thank the new agency, and also
the technical people from Azersu and Amelioration Company who've
been very kind and open armed with us in discussing the issues.
This technical assistance is extremely important. We thank our
donor, European Union, for providing it, because it really helps to
discuss with the government some big issues, and what are the
emerging ideas on how to make things better. Clearly, beyond just
the losses and the need to fix this problem, there's a clear
institutional gap that needs to be filled. I'm hoping that this new
agency will fill that gap. Time will tell and we were ready to
provide the government and this new agency with our thoughts and to
share the experiences worldwide,” Winston Yu concluded.
