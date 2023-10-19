Turkmenistan And Italian Food Companies Keen To Develop Partnerships

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Turkmenistan and Italian food companies expressed interest in developing partnerships, Trend reports.

This opinion was expressed at a round table held in the building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan with the participation of representatives of companies working in the fields of agriculture, food industry, and packaging equipment in Italy.

To support the development of cooperation between businessmen from the two countries, the companies participating in the event provided detailed information about their activities, which allowed entrepreneurs from Turkmenistan and Italy to get a full idea of the potential of cooperation and identify areas where fruitful business ties can be established.

After that, individual bilateral meetings were held between representatives of the Turkmen and Italian business communities, where broad opportunities for close and mutually beneficial cooperation in the future were discussed, which can contribute to the development of long-term business partnerships between the two countries.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Italy is an important element of the foreign economic relations of both countries, covering such areas as energy, construction, technology exchange, and cultural ties. Italian companies are actively involved in various projects in Turkmenistan, contributing to the modernization of infrastructure and the development of various industries.