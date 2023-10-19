Turkmenistan And Italian Food Companies Keen To Develop Partnerships

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Turkmenistan and Italian food companies expressed interest in
developing partnerships, Trend reports.
This opinion was expressed at a round table held in the building
of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan with the
participation of representatives of companies working in the fields
of agriculture, food industry, and packaging equipment in
Italy.
To support the development of cooperation between businessmen
from the two countries, the companies participating in the event
provided detailed information about their activities, which allowed
entrepreneurs from Turkmenistan and Italy to get a full idea of the
potential of cooperation and identify areas where fruitful business
ties can be established.
After that, individual bilateral meetings were held between
representatives of the Turkmen and Italian business communities,
where broad opportunities for close and mutually beneficial
cooperation in the future were discussed, which can contribute to
the development of long-term business partnerships between the two
countries.
Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Italy is an
important element of the foreign economic relations of both
countries, covering such areas as energy, construction, technology
exchange, and cultural ties. Italian companies are actively
involved in various projects in Turkmenistan, contributing to the
modernization of infrastructure and the development of various
industries.
