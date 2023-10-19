The 9Th Global Literary Festival Showcases The Heartbeat Of Poetry With Enthralling Kavi Sammelan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 9th Global Literary Festival, a convergence of literary minds and creative spirits, opened its heart to the soul-stirring art of poetry during an invigorating Kavi Sammelan, a traditional gathering of poets prevalent in the Hindi Belt of northern India. Kavi Sammelan serves as a vibrant platform where poets present their verses, engage in discussions on literary nuances, and connect deeply with the audience.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the President of the festival and Chancellor of AAFT University, emphasized that the Kavi Sammelan is a cherished highlight of any literary festival, acting as a beacon for poetic talents. The fundamental objective of this esteemed festival is to propel literacy, creativity, and intellectual growth, fostering better understanding among diverse cultures through the beautiful tapestry of shared stories and poetic expressions.



Expressing the worldwide resonance of this literary extravaganza, Dr. Marwah noted the overwhelming response received from individuals across the globe, reinforcing the festival's universal appeal.



The audience was captivated by the compelling and soul-stirring recitations of renowned poets and poetesses including Prof. Nem Kumar Jain, Writer and Scientist, Nisha Bhargava, Chetan Anand, Neha Vaidya, and Madhu Chaturvedi. Their verses painted vivid images, evoking emotions and thoughts that left a lasting impact.



The Kavi Sammelan was moderated by the esteemed poetess Dr. Rama Singh, adding an insightful dimension to the session and encouraging lively discussions.



During this auspicious occasion, the book“Shakti Soch Ki Avchetan Man” by Manvi Bharti was unveiled, offering a glimpse into the power of profound thoughts.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in a gesture of appreciation, presented mementos to the dignitaries, symbolizing their valuable contributions to the world of poetry and literature.



Sushil Bharti, the Festival Director, concluded the event by extending heartfelt gratitude to all participants, attendees, and supporters, promising more enriching and vibrant literary experiences in the days to come.



The 9th Global Literary Festival proved to be a celebration of poetic prowess, transcending boundaries and inspiring the hearts and minds of all present.



