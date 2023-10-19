ICMEI Extends Warm Greetings To Nigeria On Its National Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) extends heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Ahmed Sule, High Commissioner of Niger, and the esteemed people of Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of Nigeria's National Day, celebrated on 1st October every year.



The Indo Nigeria Film and Cultural Forum, with a legacy of two decades, has been instrumental in fostering and promoting relations between India and Nigeria. Over the years, ICMEI has organized numerous events, fostering cultural exchanges and strengthening the bond between the two nations.



Under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the forum has made significant strides in enhancing cultural ties between India and Nigeria. Notably, over 150 students have had the opportunity to be a part of the Asian Academy of Film and Television, where they pursued creative courses, contributing to a rich cultural exchange between the two nations.



Dr. Marwah's official visits to Nigeria, encompassing key cities like Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Jos, have further solidified the relations and opened doors for mutual growth and collaboration.



ICMEI remains committed to nurturing and deepening the ties between India and Nigeria through various cultural, educational, and artistic endeavors, aiming for a flourishing partnership in the years to come.





