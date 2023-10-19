Succinic Acid Market Is Valued To Achieve USD 301.4 Million At A CAGR Of 6.5% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The succinic acid market in North America is expected to contribute revenue of US$ 102.3 million, claiming a market share of 33.9% within the global industry by the conclusion of 2032. The increased utilization of food additives in the regional food industry is anticipated to be a significant driver for the demand in the succinic acid market.

Currently, the global succinic acid market is valued at $160.8 million, and it is anticipated to surge to $301.4 million by the year 2032. Projections suggest that the consumption of succinic acid is poised to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032.





In a world increasingly concerned about environmental sustainability, the global market for succinic acid is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand. This biodegradable and renewable chemical compound is at the forefront of the green revolution, making significant inroads across various industries.





The Ascent of Sustainable Chemicals





The global shift towards sustainability has transcended from being a mere trend to a vital imperative for industries across the board. Sustainable chemical alternatives have taken center stage as companies fervently seek to reduce their environmental impact. Among these eco-friendly solutions, succinic acid, also known as amber acid, has emerged as a key player in this transformative movement.

Succinic acid, celebrated for its environmentally responsible attributes, seamlessly aligns with the principles of a circular economy. It is generated through the microbial fermentation of renewable feedstock sources like corn, wheat, and sugarcane. This stands in stark contrast to traditional petrochemical-based acids, notorious for their significant contributions to greenhouse gas emissions and the depletion of fossil fuel reserves.





Diverse Applications Across Industries





The surge in demand for succinic acid can be attributed to its exceptional versatility, finding applications in a wide array of sectors, including:

Biodegradable Plastics: Succinic acid serves as a fundamental building block for the production of biodegradable polymers such as polybutylene succinate (PBS) and polyethylene succinate (PES). These bioplastics present an eco-conscious alternative to traditional plastics, which can persist in the environment for centuries.Pharmaceutical Industry: The pharmaceutical sector is increasingly incorporating succinic acid into drug formulations, owing to its biocompatibility and low toxicity. It proves to be a valuable excipient in a variety of medications.Food and Beverage: In response to growing consumer demand for sustainable and natural ingredients, succinic acid is gaining traction as a food additive. It enhances flavors and functions as a pH regulator, all without the environmental concerns often associated with synthetic additives.Cosmetics and Personal Care: Succinic acid is making its way into skincare and personal care products, thanks to its moisturizing and exfoliating properties.Agriculture: Within the realm of agriculture, succinic acid finds utility in enhancing nutrient absorption in plants, fostering healthier crop growth while reducing the reliance on chemical fertilizers.





Competitive Landscape:





Major succinic acid manufacturers are actively pursuing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to broaden their global business footprint.

Succinic acid suppliers are also channeling investments into the expansion of their production facilities to boost capacity and meet the surging demand across various industry sectors.

In August 2021, LCY Biosciences, a prominent player in the succinic acid production industry, announced the production of 18 KT of bio-based succinic acid at their facility in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. It's worth noting that this plant was formerly under the ownership of BioAmber and produced 8 KT at the time.





Key Segments Covered in Succinic Acid Industry Research



By Type :



Petro-based

Bio-based

By End Use :



Industrial Sector



Coatings



Food & Beverages



Cosmetics

Other End Uses

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA





The Road Ahead

The succinic acid market is poised for further expansion as environmental regulations become increasingly stringent, and consumer preferences continue to shift toward sustainable products. The versatility of succinic acid, combined with its eco-friendly attributes, positions it as a key player in the sustainable chemical landscape.

As industries worldwide commit to reducing their carbon footprint, succinic acid's role in the transition to a greener, more sustainable future cannot be overstated. Its journey from a niche chemical to a global sustainability champion is a testament to the power of innovation and the collective will to protect our planet.





