Automotive Actuator Market To See Huge Growth & Profitable Business

Automotive Actuator Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- An actuator is a type of motor that controls a system. Technological advancements in microcontrollers and sensor technology have increased its applicability in the automobile industry to develop complex systems with higher levels of vehicular control & safety. It operates using a control signal and an energy source.

The control signal can be electric voltage or current and pneumatic or hydraulic pressure, whereas the energy source can be electric current, hydraulic fluid pressure, or pneumatic pressure. The signals are received via the control signal leading to conversion of source energy into mechanical motion by the actuator. Actuator is used in vehicles to convert source energy into motion.

The global automotive actuators market is driven by increase in emphasis of downsizing vehicular engines, government norms for vehicular emissions, and rise in demand for fuel-efficient automobile. In addition, growth in the number of road accidents, technological advancements, and surge in the automotive industry supplement the market growth.

However, early wear & tear of the actuator restrains the market growth. Conversely, a wide number of applications involving the use of actuators and growth in government regulations for fuel efficient vehicles in the developing countries are expected to unfold various opportunities for the market growth.

The global automotive actuator market is segmented based on product, vehicle type, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into HVAC actuators, headlamp actuators, grill shutter actuators, seat actuators, brake actuators, coolant & refrigerant valve actuators, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into two- & three-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Delphi Automotive, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, NOOK Industries, Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Efi Automotive, and Borgwarner Inc.

Key Benefits

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the global automotive actuator market.

The factors affecting the market growth and projections are included in the report.

The report provides quantitative & qualitative trends to assist stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

An in-depth analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of trending products and vehicle type across geographies.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

Automotive Actuator Market Report Highlights

By Vehicle Type

Two- & three-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Borgwarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive, NOOK Industries, Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, Efi Automotive, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

