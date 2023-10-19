Aerial Work Platforms Market Is Expected To Achieve USD 16.6 Billion At CAGR Of 6% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Aerial Work Platforms Market in North America is poised to take the lead, contributing to nearly 40% of the total revenue. The growing emphasis on heightened safety standards within construction projects is a key driver of this demand. Notably, amendments made to various standards by regulatory bodies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and other industry associations are fostering the increased adoption of aerial work platforms.

The worldwide aerial work platforms market is on a consistent upward trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6% expected until 2032. According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach a value of $9.3 billion by 2022. Boom lifts are expected to maintain their supremacy in the market, presenting an absolute opportunity estimated at $16.6 billion during the forecast period.

In today's dynamic world of construction and maintenance, the demand for efficient, safe, and versatile equipment has never been higher. This increasing need has propelled the Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) market to remarkable heights, both figuratively and literally. The AWP industry has seen consistent growth and evolution, with innovation, safety, and sustainability becoming the driving forces behind its success.

Rising Demand for Aerial Work Platforms

Aerial Work Platforms, commonly referred to as aerial lifts or cherry pickers, are designed to elevate workers and equipment to elevated work sites, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional methods like ladders and scaffolding. The market for Aerial Work Platforms has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, primarily due to the escalating demands of the construction and maintenance industries. This surge can be attributed to several factors.

Firstly, as urbanization continues at a rapid pace worldwide, construction projects have become increasingly complex and expansive. Skyscrapers, bridges, and industrial facilities are being erected at an unprecedented rate, and these projects require AWP solutions to enable access to heights that are otherwise unmanageable.

Secondly, maintenance and repair work are essential for keeping infrastructure, from power lines to communication towers, in optimal condition. Aerial Work Platforms provide the means for these tasks to be completed efficiently and safely, thereby reducing downtime and ensuring the longevity of critical infrastructure.

Safety and Efficiency Drive Aerial Work Platforms Market Growth

One of the primary factors fueling the growth of the Aerial Work Platforms market is the paramount importance placed on safety in the workplace. Construction and maintenance-related tasks at elevated heights inherently carry risks, making it essential to have equipment that provides a secure working environment. Modern Aerial Work Platforms are equipped with advanced safety features, such as fall protection systems, enhanced stability, and rigorous training requirements for operators.

Efficiency is another driving force behind the industry's ascent. AWP machines are known for their ability to save time and labor compared to traditional methods. They can access difficult-to-reach areas, and with innovations like telescopic booms and articulating arms, they offer versatility that makes them indispensable in a range of industries.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players are making substantial investments in the development and launch of innovative products, aiming to gain a competitive edge and expand their customer base. Within the industry, strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and diversification of product portfolios are being actively employed.

In September 2021, JLG Industries, Inc. unveiled the JLG® 670SJ self-leveling boom lift, featuring JLG's exclusive and patented self-leveling technology. The 670SJ is designed to automatically adjust to varying terrains, accommodating slopes of up to 10 degrees in any direction while maintaining full functionality, offering an industry-leading 67-ft platform height.

In March 2021, MEC Aerial Work Platforms introduced their latest product line, the MEC Mast Electric (MME) Series, consisting of vertical mast lifts. The MME Series leads with direct electric drive for enhanced efficiency, extended duty cycles, and increased residual product value. It provides a choice between two platform heights: the MME20 with a 20-foot platform height and the MME25 with a non-rotating vertical mast lift platform height of 25 feet.

Key Segments Covered in Aerial



By Product :



Scissor Lifts



Boom Lifts

Other AWPs

By End Use Industries :



AWP Rental Service Providers



End Use Industries





Construction





Entertainment





Commercial Uses





Manufacturing

Others (Public Administration, Mining, Agriculture, etc.)

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



APEJ



Japan Middle East & Africa

As urbanization and infrastructure development continue to rise, the Aerial Work Platforms market is set to reach new heights. It will evolve in response to the demand for greater safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the construction and maintenance industries. In the years to come, we can expect even more innovations and advancements in Aerial Work Platforms, cementing their role as essential tools in a world that's always looking up.

